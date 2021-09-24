Guests who stay in the beautiful suite will also have their airfare included in booking.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils Stunning $11,000 Per Night Suite — and It Includes an In-suite Caviar Service

This suite onboard Regent Seven Seas Cruises' highly-anticipated ship, the Seven Seas Grandeur, gives the phrase "suite life" a whole new definition.

Complete with a 4,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor space, the super-luxe accommodations boast two bedrooms, a sauna and steam room, heated lounge chairs overlooking the water, a personal butler, and even an in-suite caviar service for $11,000 per night.

Regent Seven Seas Suite Credit: Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

"With Seven Seas Grandeur's Regent Suite, we have once again evolved the very art of luxury - the [craftsmanship] and artistry of this design is incredible," Jason Montague, the president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. [Designers] Studio DADO has married comfort, elegance, and style in a fresh and exciting new way, while retaining the essence of the unrivaled Regent experience which our guests have enjoyed for close to 30 years."

The room, which features nine different types of marble, can accommodate up to six guests.

Regent Seven Seas Suite Credit: Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Beyond the beautiful accommodations, Regent Suite guests will be pampered from the very start of their trip.

The cost of the suite also includes first-class airfare, a dedicated personal butler, a personal car with a driver and guide in every port, unlimited in-suite spa services, unlimited laundry, and dry cleaning, and daily canapes.

Regent Seven Seas Suite Credit: Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The suite was thoughtfully designed with high-end elements like a faux fireplace with sculpted golden flames, curated glassware, and floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom with a glass-encased, circular shower.

June Cuadra, the lead designer on the project, said she "envisioned the space as a gallery where every piece of furniture, every finish material, every artwork has been painstakingly curated to really make the space feel very inviting and welcoming."

Regent Seven Seas Suite Credit: Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

When guests leave the room (if they ever actually want to), they will get access to a private dining room, The Study, a hidden dining experience that can accommodate up to 12 people.

Regent Seven Seas, which plans to re-launch its entire fleet in October, requires all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding as well as take a rapid antigen test.

The Seven Seas Grandeur is slated to sail in the Mediterranean and Caribbean starting in November of 2023.