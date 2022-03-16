It's the cruise that will have you saying, "This wine is awful! Get me another glass."

There's a 'Schitt's Creek' Cruise Setting Sail Next Year — Here's How You Can Get on Board

Schitt's Creek is moving from the Rosebud Motel to the high seas. Flip Phone Events is launching the first sailing celebrating the quirky sitcom with a themed cruise aboard the recently refurbished Celebrity Summit from Mar. 30 through Apr. 3, 2023.

The four-night cruise, which will depart from Miami with stops in Key West and Nassau, Bahamas, will specifically be dedicated to the character of Moira Rose. The cruise is officially titled "Moira's Party Boat, Ew Cruising!"

The onboard activities includes trivia, a costume contest, karaoke, panels, bar crawls, dance parties, and musical events, all themed around the CBC show that ran from 2015 to 2020, starring Eugene Levy as Johnny, Dan Levy as David, Annie Murphy as Alexis, and Catherine O'Hara as the eccentrically lovable Moira.

The cruise kicks off with a wig party with fruit wine, and will also feature events like A Night of 1000 Moiras, A Little Bit of Rosé Pool Party, Jocelyn's Bingo, and a Jazzagals performance, before ending with a soiree themed around Moira's movie, "The Crowening."

"We have been floored by all the amazing people we have met since we [became] fans of this iconic show," the organizers say on the cruise website. "Now it is the time to meet and celebrate with others. You'll leave the cruise with many new friends that share the love of the same television program."