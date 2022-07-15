Save Big on a Luxury European Cruise with Regent Seven Seas' Newest Promo

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is making a European vacation even more luxurious with a $500 onboard credit and a free post-cruise hotel stay.

The new European Indulgence promotion, which is being offered on 60 different voyages in 2023, applies to new bookings made by Aug. 31, Regent Seven Seas Cruises shared with Travel + Leisure. The perks are available on Mediterranean and Northern European cruises from March 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2023, on board the Seven Seas Mariner, the Seven Seas Splendor, the Seven Seas Voyager, or the Seven Seas Navigator.

"Our intimate ships call on boutique ports that are not accessible to larger vessels so guests can enjoy adventures on roads less traveled, as well as new European destinations we are excited to share in 2023, such as Syros in Greece, Norway's Lofoten Islands and charming Puerto Banus in Spain," Jason Montague, the president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L, adding the "rich new offer… provides travelers with the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in this captivating continent."

Travelers who take advantage of the promotion will receive a $500 shipboard credit per suite, which they can use on everything from spa treatments to "Regent Choice" shore excursions (while many shore excursions are included on Regent Seven Seas trips, some are an extra charge). Travelers will also receive a 1-night post-cruise hotel room in cities like London, Copenhagen, Istanbul, and more.

Travelers can sail from Barcelona to London over 19 nights, stopping in Lisbon, Casablanca, the Bordeaux wine country, and more. Or take advantage of the promotion with a 12-night cruise from Reykjavik to Copenhagen, exploring the mountains, cities, and wildlife (hello puffins!) of Scandinavia.

Guests who prefer not to stay a day longer can instead opt for a non-use credit of $300 per suite.

Several European countries, including many featured in the cruises, have dropped pandemic-era entry rules in recent months, like Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, and Croatia.

