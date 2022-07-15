Save Big on a Luxury European Cruise with Regent Seven Seas' Newest Promo

The promotion applies to new bookings made by Aug. 31.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox

Alison Fox is a journalist whose work regularly appears in Travel + Leisure. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. She focuses on travel news and feature stories based on personal experiences and interviews. Born in Brooklyn and a lifelong traveler, she developed a love for exploring the world at an early age and hopes to visit every country. * Traveled to 50+ countries * Received a master's degree in journalism from Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications at Northwestern University * Received a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 15, 2022
The Seven Seas Splendor by Regent Seven Seas Cruises out at sea
Photo: Pete Barrett/Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is making a European vacation even more luxurious with a $500 onboard credit and a free post-cruise hotel stay.

The new European Indulgence promotion, which is being offered on 60 different voyages in 2023, applies to new bookings made by Aug. 31, Regent Seven Seas Cruises shared with Travel + Leisure. The perks are available on Mediterranean and Northern European cruises from March 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2023, on board the Seven Seas Mariner, the Seven Seas Splendor, the Seven Seas Voyager, or the Seven Seas Navigator.

"Our intimate ships call on boutique ports that are not accessible to larger vessels so guests can enjoy adventures on roads less traveled, as well as new European destinations we are excited to share in 2023, such as Syros in Greece, Norway's Lofoten Islands and charming Puerto Banus in Spain," Jason Montague, the president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, said in a statement provided to T+L, adding the "rich new offer… provides travelers with the opportunity to truly immerse themselves in this captivating continent."

Travelers who take advantage of the promotion will receive a $500 shipboard credit per suite, which they can use on everything from spa treatments to "Regent Choice" shore excursions (while many shore excursions are included on Regent Seven Seas trips, some are an extra charge). Travelers will also receive a 1-night post-cruise hotel room in cities like London, Copenhagen, Istanbul, and more.

Travelers can sail from Barcelona to London over 19 nights, stopping in Lisbon, Casablanca, the Bordeaux wine country, and more. Or take advantage of the promotion with a 12-night cruise from Reykjavik to Copenhagen, exploring the mountains, cities, and wildlife (hello puffins!) of Scandinavia.

Guests who prefer not to stay a day longer can instead opt for a non-use credit of $300 per suite.

Several European countries, including many featured in the cruises, have dropped pandemic-era entry rules in recent months, like Italy, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, and Croatia.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Regent Seven Seas Navigator in Alaska
Book Now, Sail Later With This Regent Seven Seas Cruises Suite Upgrade Deal
The Seven Seas Explorer at sea
This Luxury Cruise Line Just Unveiled 'Grand Voyages' for 2024 — Including a 79-night Sail Across Europe
Celebrity Cruises (Mexico, Jamaica & Grand Cayman Cruise)
Celebrity Cruises Is Celebrating July 4 With a Huge BOGO Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Regent Seven Seas Cruise Mariner
One of the Longest Around-the-world Cruises Was Just Announced — and It Visits 25 Countries in 150 Days
Oosterdam by Holland America Line
Holland America Line Is Offering 50% Off 2022 and 2023 Cruises — If You Book Soon
JetBlue plane
This JetBlue Sale Is Offering Up to $600 Off Your Next Vacation — but You'll Have to Book Fast
The Norwegian Prima out at sea
Norwegian Cruise Line Is Ready for Summer With This 35% Off Sale — How to Book
The Seabourn Encore at sea Departure from Venice
11 Luxury Cruise Lines That Offer Stunning Suites, Fine Dining, and Exceptional Itineraries
Cruise ship on the water
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Returned to the U.S. This Week for the First Time Since March 2020
Woman in a sun hat walking through the airport pulling a suitcase
12 Amazing Summer Travel Deals — Including Last-minute Memorial Day Sales
Aerial view of MSC Poesia ship, used for World Cruise by MSC
This Around-the-world Cruise Was Just Announced for 2024 — and It Visits 31 Countries in 121 Days
Regent Seven Seas Suite
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Unveils Stunning $11,000 Per Night Suite — and It Includes an In-suite Caviar Service
Lady on cruise
10 of the Best Cruises for Solo Travelers at Any Age
A man stands on a zodiac in Greenland, with the National Geographic Endurance expedition ship in the background
These Expedition Ships Take You to the World's Most Remote Regions in Style
Ritz Carlton Yacht interiors
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's First Ship Sets Sail in August — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside
Mariner of the Seas
This Luxurious 132-night World Cruise Costs $73,000 a Ticket — and It Sold Out Within 3 Hours