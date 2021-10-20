Royal Caribbean Just Announced an Around-the-world Cruise to 65 Countries — and It Stops in 150 Destinations

Royal Caribbean is raising the bar on round-the-world trips with the launch of its new Ultimate World Cruise, exploring all seven continents on a 274-night adventure.

Described by the company as the "longest and most comprehensive world cruise out there," the inaugural voyage will sail roundtrip out of Miami with stops at 150 destinations in 65 countries. That includes 57 destinations new to Royal Caribbean and exclusively available on this itinerary.

Highlights of the Ultimate World Cruise include Casablanca, Morocco; Qaqortoq, Greenland; and Shimizu, Japan – the gateway to Mount Fuji. Travelers will also have the opportunity to visit 11 great wonders of the world from Peru's Machu Picchu to the Taj Mahal in India.

"Now more than ever, people have resolved to travel the world and make up for lost time. Royal Caribbean is making that a reality with the ultimate vacation that welcomes those seeking adventure and exploration to taste, dance and dream with us around the world," Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a press release. "To travelers asking themselves where they should go next, we say everywhere."

The Ultimate World Cruise will be divided into four geographic segments: Round the Horn: Americas and Antarctica; Wonders of Asia and the Pacific; Middle East Treasures and Marvels of the Med; and Capitals of Culture. Travelers who can't commit to the full world cruise voyage also have the option to book individual segments.

The Ultimate World Cruise will sail aboard the Serenade of the Seas, departing on Dec. 10, 2023, and returning to Miami on Sept. 10, 2024.

Bookings for the full Ultimate World Cruise can be made by phone now through Oct. 25 for Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society Diamond status members and above. The general public can make their bookings after this time period. Those looking to sail on one of the four individual expeditions can begin making reservations as soon as December 2021.

For more information, visit the Ultimate World Cruise webpage.