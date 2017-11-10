In the future, cruisers could sleep in staterooms that blend seamlessly with the night sky.

The Cruise Cabins of the Future Will Let You Stargaze From Bed

At an immersive experience in New York City, Royal Caribbean showed how cruise-goers will in the near future be able to unlock rooms with a smartphone or watch, and board the ship using facial recognition.

But one of the most exciting advances the cruise line is working on is the so-called “stateroom of the future.”

“We really try to innovate on every aspect of our vacation experience,” Jay Schneider, senior vice president of digital at Royal Caribbean, told Travel + Leisure.

The stateroom plays a key role in helping travelers go to sleep, wake up, relax, and connect to the sea, according to Schneider, who said the cruise line wants to reimagine how to “use technology to make those experiences even more amazing.”

During a demo of the stateroom of the future, representatives from Royal Caribbean explained how technology (like 4K video) could be used to transform an interior stateroom. Screens could act as a balcony, create an in-room river on the floor, become windows on the walls, and even cover the ceiling.

With the push of a button, the ceiling of a stateroom could recede like a moon roof to reveal a a dazzling night sky or a brilliant Caribbean sunrise.

On a stormy day, travelers could request sunshine in their cabins or change the display to see their destination port before arrival. The technology would allow guests to sleep under the stars or experience a tropical rainstorm without getting wet. Instead of an alarm clock, you could even opt to rise with the sun.

Since this is a concept, cruisers shouldn’t expect the stateroom of the future to roll out exactly as demo'd. And it also won't be bookable on sailings anytime in the next few years.