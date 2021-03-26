Royal Caribbean Launching New Mediterranean Cruises for Vaccinated Travelers

Royal Caribbean will be returning to the Mediterranean this summer, with cruises for vaccinated travelers, out of a new homeport.

The "Jewel of the Seas" cruise ship will begin sailing seven-night cruises around Greece and Cyprus starting July 10.

For the first time, the ship will have its homeport in Limassol, Cyprus. Its summer itineraries will include stops in Athens and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos, and Santorini.

"We are delighted that Royal Caribbean will call Limassol its homeport for the first time ever," Savvas Perdios, the Deputy Minister of Tourism for Cyprus, said in a statement on Thursday. "This has been an ambition of ours for many years, and we are thrilled that, finally, this dream has come to fruition. We have every confidence that Royal Caribbean's presence in Limassol will be beneficial to Cyprus and, similarly, we are very confident that as a homeport and as a country, Cyprus will live up to the expectations of Royal Caribbean and its guests."

Bookings for the summer itineraries will open on April 7.

Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas Image zoom Royal Caribbean's Jewel of the Seas | Credit: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

Travelers aged 18 or older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to board the cruise. Those younger than 18 must be able to provide negative COVID-19 test results. They must abide by all travel regulations of both their home countries and Cyprus.

Further details on health and safety aboard the ship "will be announced at a later date," according to a press release. But the precautions will follow those laid out by Royal Caribbean's Healthy Sail Panel.

Royal Caribbean has been slowly reintroducing its cruises back into the world. Since December, the cruise line has operated its "Quantum of the Seas" ship from Singapore.

Royal Caribbean has also announced plans to resume cruises from Haifa, Israel aboard the "Odyssey of the Seas" in May. Caribbean cruises from the Bahamas and Bermuda in June. All guests aboard these ships must also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding.