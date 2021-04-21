Royal Caribbean's Newest Supersize Cruise Ship Will Make Its Debut in China Next Year

The new Wonder of the Seas ship from Royal Caribbean is set to debut in Shanghai in March 2022.

China is about to become home to the world's biggest cruise ship.

The new Wonder of the Seas from Royal Caribbean is set to make its debut in March 2022, sailing from Shanghai toward Japan. The ship will be able to accommodate nearly 7,000 guests and an additional 2,200 crew members with its almost 2,900 staterooms.

"China continues to be one of the most important parts of the world for Royal Caribbean," the company's CEO Michael Bayley said in a statement.

From March through November, Wonder of the Seas will sail between Shanghai and several ports in Japan, including Tokyo and Mount Fuji. The ship will head to Hong Kong for the winter, journeying from there to destinations such as Chan May in Vietnam and Busan and Jeju in South Korea.

The ship is currently under construction and will be arranged into a collection of neighborhoods, including one that's meant to be what Central Park is to Manhattan, just at sea. That park will shelter 20,000 plants, as well as a collection of restaurants and boutiques, Royal Caribbean said. The vessel is also slated to feature an 80-foot zip line, in addition to the world's tallest slide at sea.

An all-suite neighborhood will offer a more exclusive experience with a private sundeck, lounge, and restaurant.

The ship's itineraries range from four to nine nights and can be booked online.