Royal Caribbean Will Sail Out of This California Port Next Year For the First Time in a Decade

A Royal Caribbean ship is heading to Hollywood next year, calling Los Angeles home for the first time in a decade.

The cruise company said on Wednesday it will plan to move its "Navigator of the Seas" ship to LA in June 2022, sailing for trips lasting for 3-5 nights to Catalina Island in California as well as Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Additionally, the ship will sail select winter holiday week-long trips.

"California was calling us home once again, and what better way to reintroduce Royal Caribbean than to bring our next-level cruise vacations to the City of Angels and make it a year-round adventure starting just in time for summer," Michael Bayley, the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, said in a statement released Wednesday. "We're excited to return to Los Angeles to add bigger, bolder vacation options along the West Coast. With a ship like 'Navigator of the Seas,' complete with waterslides, activities from day to night, and a lineup of restaurants, bars, and lounges, friends and families alike are in for a memorable getaway."

Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas Image zoom Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas | Credit: Courtesy of Royal Caribbean

The "Navigator of the Seas," which was refurbished in 2019, features a three-level poolside bar for taking in warm California nights, and a pair of waterslides that will get anyone's heart pumping: the Blaster aqua coaster (the longest waterslide at sea), and Riptide (a thrilling headfirst mat racer).

Before heading to LA, the ship is expected to sail from Miami or Fort Lauderdale on three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas, according to the company.

On land in LA, officials started loosening coronavirus-imposed restrictions this week, allowing attractions like indoor dining and museums to reopen with capacity restrictions. Additionally, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will finally be allowed to reopen on April 30.

The city of Angels, however, isn't Royal Caribbean's only new city. The cruise line plans to sail three to seven-night journeys from Haifa in Israel to the Greek Isles and Cyprus for fully-vaccinated travelers in May.