More Major Cruise Lines Cancel Sailings Through November

Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and MSC Cruises canceled all or most their trips through November.

Despite getting the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — albeit under murky circumstances — several major cruise lines have decided against making the grand return to sailing this November.

Late Tuesday, three major cruise lines — Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and MSC Cruises — canceled all or most of their sailings worldwide through the end of November. This news comes shortly after Norwegian Cruise Line extended its cancellations through the end of November, also impacting itineraries aboard Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

These cruise lines join the ranks of other brands such as Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, which have canceled most of their November sailings and even some itineraries originally slated for December.

A few cruise operators such as MSC Cruises have resumed limited sailings in Europe, but Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Norwegian, Princess, Holland America, and Carnival have paused operations since authorities declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March, The Points Guy reports.

According to The Points Guy, these recent cancellations mean there isn’t a single major cruise company catering to North Americans that hasn’t canceled all or most of its sailings through the end of November.

The outlet also reports that Tuesday’s cancellations came mere hours after the top executive of Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, said he was optimistic about cruising in North America resuming operations by the end of the year. The comments possibly hint at December being the new target date for restarting sailings in some U.S. ports.

Until then, Royal Caribbean said it was canceling all November sailings with the exception of departures out of Hong Kong. Meanwhile, Celebrity canceled all of its November departures worldwide, as well as its winter sailings in Australia and Asia.

A third brand owned by Royal Caribbean Group, Azamara, also announced on Tuesday that it would cancel all sailings through at least mid-March, The Points Guy reports. Service is now scheduled to resume on March 20, 2021, with a sailing aboard the Azamara Quest. Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit will follow suit with their first sailings scheduled for April 9 and May 9, respectively, according to the outlet.