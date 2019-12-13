China Is Getting the World’s Largest River Cruise Ship

Image zoom Rendering of the Victoria Sabrina dining room Victoria Cruise Lines

The world’s largest-ever river cruise ship is headed to China next year as the country’s cruise industry continues to expand.

The Victoria Sabrina, U.S.-based Victoria Cruises’ most opulent ship yet, will sail on China’s Yangtze River in the spring and utilize environmentally friendly technologies, Travel Pulse reported. The super-sized ship will also feature luxe staterooms with the smallest having 275 square feet of space, all with their own private balconies, and a design that combines modern aesthetics with traditional Chinese-inspired elements.

The Yangtze River is the third largest in the world and the largest inland body of water in China, according to CNN. While onboard, passengers will get a peek at the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydropower project.

Rendering of the Victoria Sabrina lobby Victoria Cruise Lines

"It is… the first ship to take full advantage of the increased water level of the Yangtze as a result of the Three Gorges Dam,” Larry Greenman, the manager of public relations and customer service for Victoria Cruise Lines, told Travel + Leisure.

For a really over-the-top experience, cruisers can book the Shangri-La Suites with a whopping 915 square feet of and a balcony clocking in at 1,320 square feet, or the Luxury Amenities package, which includes things like free Wi-Fi and an exclusive happy hour.

Rendering of the Victoria Sabrina Shangri-La suite Victoria Cruise Lines

The ship will have 286 passenger staterooms and can accommodate more than 600 passengers.

He added in a statement to CNN: “The overall experience goes much deeper into the panoramic vistas and traditions of the region and its people.”

Rendering of the Victoria Sabrina lounge area Victoria Cruise Lines

Rendering of the Victoria Sabrina double bedroom Victoria Cruise Lines

The ship features an open-air observation deck, mood lighting, and a dreamy modern tree sculpture on display as well as modern touches like lit-up stairs, according to design renderings. It will also balance aspects of Asian culture with Western ones, and will feature a menu that is designed to appeal to to western palates, according to Travel Pulse.

China is set to become the world’s largest cruise travel market by 2030, according to CNN, citing data from the Shanghai International Shipping Institute.