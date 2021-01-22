Start Planning Your Next River Cruise With Uniworld's Massive Sale

It's time to start daydreaming about travel again. In fact, it may even be time to start plotting your next adventure. To help nudge you a bit, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is offering epic savings on river cruises around the world.

Uniworld's new Cruise Back Into Travel offer allows sailors to save up to 30% on select dates and itineraries booked now through March 31. And, as an added incentive, those who purchase flights through Uniworld will receive an additional $500 per person in savings and a private car transfer from the airport to the ship.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Uniworld

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Uniworld

"The future of river cruising is bright. We've seen more of a shift from cruise loyalists who usually take larger ocean cruises to now trying smaller ships, like river cruises," Ellen Bettridge, president & CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, shared in a statement. "That way, they still have all the benefits they love, including convenience and value, plus the luxury experience is unmatched. Our passengers look forward to having little to no 'at sea days' and on our sailings, can dock in the heart of the towns and start exploring and immersing right away. Because of that, they never feel restricted. It's one of the safest ways to travel comfortably."

The company is also making it clear that when you're ready to travel again, you can rest assured that it's taking your health and safety incredibly seriously.

"When we return to the rivers, the health and safety of our guests remains our top priority," Bettridge said. "In addition to our rigorous sanitation protocols already in place, new measures have been implemented like being the first river cruise line to have our ships sprayed with ACT CleanCoat that kills viruses including COVID-19 as well as changing the filters in every stateroom and suite at the end of each voyage. Being that our river ships are smaller with a high staff-to-guest ratio, it makes it easier for us to manage and clean, plus our passengers are always in close proximity to shore."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Uniworld