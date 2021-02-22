You Can Buy Out an Entire Riverboat Cruise to Sail Around Europe — Here’s What $322,000 Gets You

Uniworld wants to help you and your loved ones get away this year with a vacation unlike any other.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises is now offering travelers the chance to take socially distanced travel to a whole new level by allowing anyone to rent out an entire luxury, all-inclusive river cruise ship all for themselves.

"In the current travel landscape, privacy is the greatest luxury," Ellen Bettridge, president and CEO of Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, shared with Travel + Leisure. "By reserving a private sailing with Uniworld, guests will have an entire floating boutique hotel to themselves and their inner circle. It's a wonderful option for a family reunion or intimate celebration such as a wedding, with all elements fully customizable for a river cruise experience like none other."

With the buyout offer, travelers can sail through Northern Italy aboard one of the fleet's newest ships, the S.S. La Venezia.

The S.S. La Venezia will take guests through the floating city of Venice and the outer-lying islands )Burano, Mazzorbo, and Torcello), up through Northern Italy's incredible coastline, where they can take in all the history and architecture they can handle. Charter pricing for this ship begins at $2,650 per person at 100% occupancy of 126 guests.

Or, groups can immerse themselves in French culture, art, and wine along the rivers of Bordeaux aboard the S.S. Bon Voyage. That ship captures France's true essence through its stylish interior design, chic dining options, and vibrant sundeck with the only infinity pool on the rivers, so guests may take a dip while also taking in the panoramic views of the French countryside along the way. Charter pricing for that vessel begins at $2,600 per person at 100% occupancy of 124 guests.

Finally, groups may choose to book and sail along the famed Danube and Main Rivers aboard the S.S. Maria Theresa, which is just as regal as you'd expect thanks to its opulent 18th-century decor. The sailing takes travelers through old-world capitals, charming towns, and villages. Charter pricing for that vessel begins at $2,765 per person at 100% occupancy of 150 guests.