A Slow Cruise Down Thailand's Chao Praya Is Like a Step Back in Time

So on a cruise run by Loy Pela Voyages last November, I felt a palpable sense of history as the boat plowed through sheets of hyacinths on the water's surface and passed the low-slung rice barges that still constantly ply the route. To leave Bangkok this way is to realize how ephemeral much of the city is today. When you leave by a taxi to the airport you never escape the urban claustrophobia. By water, however, you are taken away from the cement and the suburbs and into a seemingly different country, all in the span of two hours.