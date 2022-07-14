This Luxury Cruise Line Just Unveiled 'Grand Voyages' for 2024 — Including a 79-night Sail Across Europe

Seafarers can soon sail the seas in luxury aboard one of Regent Seven Seas Cruises' new Legendary Journeys as the cruise line announces its Grand Voyages lineup for the 2024 to 2025 season, all focused on longer itineraries of 63 to 83 nights.

Reservations open next week, on July 20, 2022, for four trips that include itineraries through Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Asia, and Africa.

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

"Our guests are eager to travel around the world and create memories all while enjoying the exquisite luxuries that are the hallmark of the Regent experience," Regent Seven Seas Cruises' president and CEO Jason Montague said in a statement sent to Travel + Leisure. "We are confident that these four inspiring Grand Voyages will be incredibly popular."

The longest of the trips is the 83-night Grand Arctic Adventure, leaving from New York City on June 2, 2024, and visiting Greenland, Iceland, Denmark, the British Isles, Norway, Netherlands, France, Portugal, and Spain, concluding in Barcelona. Sailing on the Seven Seas Mariner, the itinerary includes overnights in Antwerp, Berlin, Oslo, and Stockholm for an all-inclusive fare of $62,499 per person.

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The 79-night Grand European Sojourn is a round-trip route from Lisbon, departing June 28, 2024, that goes through the British Isles and Mediterranean with nine overnight visits in major destinations, including France, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, and Israel. The Seven Seas Voyager trip also starts at $62,499 per person.

The Grand Spice Route Quest aboard the Seven Seas Voyager follows old trade routes, starting in Auckland on March 25, 2025, and following the Australian coast up across the Timor Sea to Indonesia and all the way over to Athens. Along the way on the 70-night trip, there are overnights in Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Singapore, and Bangkok, with fares from $46,999 per traveler.

Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The shortest journey, at 63 nights, is the Grand Asian Exploration from Tokyo to Sydney, leaving on Oct. 18. 2024, which includes 11 ports in Japan, as well as stops in Taiwan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia for $45,999 per person.

Michel Verdure/Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The added length was a response to the demand for longer journeys, like the 2025 World Cruise, a 150-night trip sailing three oceans and stopping in 97 ports of call in 25 nations on five continents. "The recent launch of our 2025 World Cruise was met with unprecedented demand, so we know that there is huge appetite for our longer voyages," Montague added.

All of Regent Seven Seas Cruises are on all-suite ships and every unit has a balcony. The bookings also include unlimited shore excursions at every port, round-trip business-class airfare on intercontinental flights from the U.S. and Canada, unlimited Wi-Fi, pre-paid gratuities, and ground transfers between the airport and ship. In addition, Grand Voyage guests also get a bonus one-night pre-cruise hotel package and dinner, door-to-door luggage service, unlimited valet laundry (including dry cleaning and pressing), and a commemorative gift.

Graham Copeland/Courtesy of Regent Seven Seas Cruises

For details and to book, visit RSSC.com or call 1-844-873-2381.