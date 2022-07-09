Cruises How One Cruise Company Is Spotlighting Inuit Culture and Cuisine on Arctic Expedition Sailings Learn more about the region's surprising bounty — and the people who cook with it. By Fran Golden Fran Golden Facebook Instagram Twitter Fran Golden is an award-winning travel journalist whose work regularly appears in leading publications and websites. Her specialty is cruise travel and she is a well-known expert on ships, having sailed on more than 150 vessels and visited more than 100 countries. In 2022, she started the year visiting her seventh continent, stepping off a ship in Antarctica. Her work includes looking at cruises from a business angle for Bloomberg Pursuits and Bloomberg Businessweek. * Won five awards from the Society of American Travel Writers' Lowell Thomas Foundation Awards * Won awards for writing from the North American Travel Journalists Association * Author of 20 travel books including "100 Things To Do In Alaska Before You Die" * Author of cruise books including Frommer's guidebooks and Complete Idiot's and For Dummies guides Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on July 9, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Dry-salted caribou with peas, morels, and pommes fondant, served on a Quark Expeditions sailing. Photo: Courtesy of Quark Expeditions Beginning in August, Quark Expeditions will bring local Inuit chefs on board its new ship, the 199-passenger Ultramarine, for select sailings around Greenland and Arctic Canada. Through Tundra to Table, a first-of-its-kind culinary program, passengers can book small-group four-course meals focusing on the region's Indigenous history and modern cuisine. Menus are based on what is fresh and available, with dishes including dry-salted caribou, beer-braised musk ox, and Greenland herring with pickled angelica and juniper cream. Fish will come from Inuit cooperatives, meat from local hunters. You may even have collected some of the ingredients yourself, since the chefs lead hikes to forage berries, mushrooms, and herbs. Quark guests hike along Dundas Harbour, in Nunavut, Canada. Sam Edmonds/Courtesy of Quark Expeditions "We want people to feel they've gotten more than a dinner," says chef Salik Parbst Frederiksen, founder of a Greenlandic collective of chefs working with local hunters and food producers, who helped create the program. "The Indigenous peoples of the Arctic have been managing their resources for thousands of years, and that history is really something to learn from." Cultural commentary is also on the menu: for example, while seal won't be served on the ship, its role in the cuisine will be discussed. Frederiksen says the best Greenlandic Inuit chefs work in mining camps or on fishing trawlers; for many, cooking on the ship will be their first appearance for a broader audience. Profits from the program go to grassroots, food-focused initiatives in Greenland and Nunavut. A version of this story first appeared in the June 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Taste the Tundra." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit