Princess Cruises Will Soon Offer ‘Super-charged Internet Connectivity' on Board

Over the last year, the professional world has come to learn that working from anywhere is indeed possible. And that now apparently includes working from the high seas, too.

In April, Princess Cruises announced its plans to deliver "super-charged internet connectivity" to all its passengers by leveraging a new constellation of satellites that will launch later this year, offering all those on board the chance to call the world's oceans their office.

person working on laptop on Princess Cruise Credit: Courtesy of Princess Cruises

"Upon its return to service, every Princess cruise ship in the global fleet will feature land-like connectivity as part of its MedallionNet Wi-Fi service, making remote working, distance learning, and the opportunity to securely conduct important transactions, available all while enjoying the most picturesque video conference backdrop on the horizon thousands of miles from home," the cruise company explained in a statement. It added, this connectivity will be available in every stateroom, as well as all public areas, so guests can connect in their rooms, on the decks, or anywhere they wish.

"As an Internet person who lives her entire life online, I was thoroughly impressed with MedallionNet," Chelsea Lankford, creator of fashion and lifestyle blog Truelane, shared in a statement about her experience. "I'm always impressed by its reliability. I've published blog posts, uploaded videos, and streamed Netflix in the middle of the ocean without a glitch."

Princess Cruise ship in Ocho Rios, Jamaica Credit: Courtesy of Princess Cruises

Beyond this new interconnectivity, Princess also recently expanded its Book with Confidence policy, which allows guests the flexibility to change their vacation plans 30 days before departure. This means if plans change guests can receive a future cruise credit and make the ship their office when it suits them. This flexible booking option is available for any cruise bookings made through June 30, 2021, on sailings departing through Oct 31, 2021.