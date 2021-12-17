Princess Cruises Is Offering Its 'Best Sale Ever' With Free Drinks, Wi-fi, and Nearly $700 in Savings

Princess Cruises is putting its trips on sale, offering travelers deals on everything from complimentary drinks and Wi-Fi, to specialty dining, and more.

The company's "Best. Sale. Ever." is offering travelers who book a cruise by March 2, 2022, access to five Princess perks: a premier beverage package, unlimited Wi-Fi for all guests in a stateroom for up to four devices, tips included, a stateroom location upgrade within the same stateroom category, and vouchers for specialty dining.

"Available on all cruise and [cruise tour] bookings, the Best. Sale. Ever offers guests a huge value and savings to celebrate incredible travel experiences to sought-after destinations like the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera and more," the company wrote in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

On a week-long cruise, the deal is worth nearly $700 in savings with a premier beverage package alone costing about $495.

The sale, which is valid on 2022 and 2023 cruises, is open to residents of all 50 United States, Washington D.C., Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Bermuda. The sale runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on March 2.

Princess Cruises currently requires all guests to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before boarding a cruise. Those traveling from the U.S. must also show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of embarkation, while those boarding a cruise in the United Kingdom must get tested at the terminal.

The cruise line also requires guests to wear masks in several public areas on the ship like elevators, the casino, and in shops.

In addition to its other sailings, Princess is planning an epic 111-day cruise for 2024 that will head to 51 destinations across 27 countries, including visiting 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.