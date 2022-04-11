This New Great Lakes Cruise Will Sail From Niagara Falls to Some of the Most Exciting Islands in North America

If you're thinking about cruising for your next vacation, you're probably considering the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, or maybe even a European river cruise. But have you ever thought about sticking a little closer to home and sailing the Great Lakes?

Raspberry Island Lighthouse in Wisconsin on Lake Superior Credit: Richard Hamilton Smith/Getty Images

A new itinerary by Smithsonian Journeys and luxury cruise line Ponant will bring guests on a tour of the Great Lakes — which are far more like inland seas than actual lakes.

Scenic View Of Niagara Falls Against Sky Credit: Maria Feklistova/Getty Images

The adventure begins in Toronto on Lake Ontario and starts out with the Great Lakes' most famous attraction: Niagara Falls. Then, it sails across Lake Erie toward Detroit, and continues on to Lake Huron, where guests can explore the Thirty Thousand Islands, the world's largest freshwater archipelago. A further port of call is Manitoulin Island, the world's largest freshwater island, where programming includes in-depth cultural experiences with the Ojibwe people.

Bellevue park and St Marys river on Sault ste marie-Ontario/Canada Credit: Veena Nair/Getty Images

Then, it's off to Sault Ste. Marie, where you can sail the Soo Locks to quickly venture up to Lake Superior before returning to the Ponant ship on Lake Huron. Up next is Lake Michigan, where guests will have the chance to explore Mackinac Island, a carless island home to the historic Fort Mackinac, the elegant Victorian-era Grand Hotel, and more than 70 miles of biking, hiking, and horseback riding trails. And finally, guests disembark in Milwaukee.

Aerial view of Thirty Thousand Islands, Georgian Bay with fall colors dotted islands from a plane Credit: Orchidpoet/Getty Images