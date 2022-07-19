This Luxury Cruise Line Just Announced Its New 2023 to 2024 Sailings — From Norway's Fjords to the Caribbean Sea

Whether you're in search of winter fun or sun, luxury cruise line Ponant's newly announced winter voyages for the 2023 to 2024 season offer plenty of choices, with nearly 30 different itineraries, including 13 new ones, departing on 70 different sailings. The trips visit destinations ranging from the snowy wonderland of Norway to the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea.

While specific offerings vary based on the destination, guests on every trip will have access to activities such as UNESCO World Heritage Site visits, meetings with local communities, diving, swimming, hiking, biking, snowshoeing, and sleigh rides. Each trip also includes a full meal plan, open bar (not including premium beverages), and Wi-Fi access.

©studioPonant/Noemie WATEL

Winter weather lovers will enjoy Nordic Discoveries and Traditions, a 10-night round-trip itinerary from Tromsø with four departures in March 2024 starting at $10,160 per person (based on double occupancy) on Le Bellot. Offered for the first time in the winter, the trip includes visits to Narvik, the Lofoten Islands, Trollfjorden fjord, and one of the globe's northernmost cities, Hammerfest, where there will be opportunities to chase the Northern Lights. Also included is the chance to connect with one of the last European Indigenous people, the Sami, and learn about reindeer herding, which they have practiced since the 17th century.

For those seeking more of a warm-weather getaway, there's the Caribbean Mosaic, Between Mangroves and Lagoons, which is a seven-night round-trip sailing from Belize City with five departures in November and December 2023. The journey, starting at $4,450 per person, on the Le Dumont-d'Urville goes through Honduras, Guatemala, and Belize with visits to Punta Sal, Jeannette Kawas National Park, and Les Cayos Cochinos archipelago, which is on the second-largest barrier reef on the globe.

Another highlight is the 15-night Seychelles to Sri Lanka Expedition through the Indian Ocean, starting from $8,910 per person, with a single departure on January 4, 2024. The trip, on board the Le Jacques-Cartier, goes through the Seychelles, Maldives, and Sri Lanka and to some lesser-visited sites, like the Aride Island Nature Reserve, Anse Source d'Argent beach, and Rasdhoo and Baa atolls.

Also new on Ponant's lineup are the 13-night Madagascar and the Mascarene islands adventure and 16-night From New Caledonia to Micronesia. For a complete list of Ponant's winter 2023 to 2024 offerings, visit the site.