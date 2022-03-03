This 180-day Cruise Will Cross More Than 3 Oceans and 15 Seas in 2024

After record demand for its 2023 world cruise, Oceania Cruises has unveiled the itinerary for its epic global voyage for the following year.

The cruise line's 180-day journey around the world will set sail on Jan. 14, 2024, and visit more than 96 destinations in 34 different countries.

"Incredibly, last year our 2023 world cruise sold out in just one day, so for 2024 we are providing guests more extended voyage options to deeply and meaningfully rediscover the world," Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

Oceania's "Around the World in 180 Days" cruise will depart from Los Angeles and cross more than three oceans and 15 seas as it makes its way around the globe to New York. The journey, on the Oceania Insignia, stops at more than 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites with 24 overnight stays.

Passengers will journey across the Pacific, through French Polynesia and Australia before continuing onto destinations like Japan and Vietnam's Ha Long Bay. The voyage continues along the shores of India and the Arabian Peninsula before sailing across Europe and completing its route across the Atlantic in New York.

The 2024 "Around the World" journey starts at $48,499 per person and includes roundtrip first-class airfare and amenities like prepaid gratuities, laundry, and luggage delivery.

But if half a year at sea seems a bit too long, Oceania has also created four new Grand Voyages, varying in length from 72 to 82 days.

"While a globe-circling journey is the pinnacle of life-changing travel experiences, we have specially curated a set of Grand Voyages for seasoned and time-rich travelers to navigate storied seas, straits and oceans that boldly connect diverse and exotic corners of the globe," Sherman said.

The four journeys include routes from Los Angeles to Sydney, Abu Dhabi to Tokyo, Mumbai to Tokyo, and Papeete to Cape Town. The voyages start at $15,199 per person and prices vary, depending on destination.