Visit 33 Countries and 96 Ports on This 180-day Around the World Cruise Sailing in 2023

Spending half the year sailing around the world sounds like the dream life, and one cruise company can make it happen in 2023.

Oceania Cruises has just announced its 2023 Around the World in 180 Days voyage is officially open for booking.

The voyage departs from San Francisco on Jan. 15, 2023 and takes travelers on a whirlwind, around-the-world tour of 96 destinations within 33 countries, spread across four continents. In addition to spending nearly six months on a luxury cruise ship and experiencing many fascinating places, guests will also be able to access over 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

"We now know how irreplaceable these experiences are and cherish the privilege of travel more than ever," stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises, in a statement. "Travel connects us through shared experiences, creates lifelong bonds, and enriches us in ways we never would have imagined. That was the mindset that guided us in crafting this epic around the world voyage for our guests."

Destinations span across South America, Asia, Africa, and North America, as well as opportunities to see Antarctica while cruising Admiralty Bay, Paradise Bay, and Half Moon Island for three full days during the voyage. Over 20 ports-of-call include multi-day stays where guests can enjoy many on-shore excursions as well as five exclusive on-shore events: the Argentinian Cultural Exposition in Buenos Aires; an afternoon at the Boschendal Winery in Cape Town; an evening at Al Maha Desert Dune in the Arabian Desert outside of Dubai where guests take part in the ultimate Bedouin experience featuring tribal music, dance, and falcon show; a Burmese Monk Donation Ceremony in Yangon, Myanmar; and an evening at Vung Duc Cave in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Ha Long Bay outside of Hanoi.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Oceania Cruises

All guests on the voyage will receive their choice of the following options: 64 free shore excursions, a free beverage package, or a $6,400 shipboard credit. In addition, all guests will receive free first-class roundtrip airfare in North America, pre-paid gratuities, onboard medical care, unlimited internet, laundry services, visa package, luggage delivery for guests from the U.S. and Canada, a 1-night pre-cruise luxury hotel stay in the port of embarkation, roundtrip transfers for all guests and for residents within 50 miles from the cruise departure port

Travelers also have the ability to extend their voyage up to a total of 218 days, embarking from San Francisco and Miami and disembarking at either San Francisco, New York, or Miami. Some of these longer voyages begin on Dec. 28, 2022. Fares begin at $41,599 per guest.

For more information on the 2023 Around The World Voyage, visit the Oceania Cruises website.