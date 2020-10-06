Norwegian Extends Cancellations Until End of November

Norwegian Cruise Line is extending its suspension of cruises until the end of November, despite the fact that the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s "No-Sail" Order is due to expire at the end of October.

In addition, cruises aboard the Norwegian Star, Dawn, and Spirit cruise ships are canceled through March 2021, the cruise line announced on Monday.

The cancellation through Nov. 30 will also affect all ships in Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Guests with affected reservations should contact their cruise line for additional information about their cancellations.

The CDC initially intended for the "No-Sail" order to hold up until February of 2021, however it is due to expire on Oct. 31 following a reported dispute with the White House. The Oct. 31 extension date also aligns with an agreement by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to not resume sailing in U.S. waters until at least November.

While Norwegian ships may be able to welcome back passengers in December, several have opted to extend their suspensions into next year.

Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line also submitted a 65-page report on health and safety practices to the CDC last month put together by their combined “Healthy Sail Panel."

When cruises do resume, passengers will be subject to new COVID-19 health and safety protocol, including mandatory face masks in all public areas. The CLIA also mandated last month that passengers and crew must undergo a COVID-19 test before boarding.