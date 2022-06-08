Travel must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 16 to take advantage of this summer sale.

Norwegian Cruise Line Is Ready for Summer With This 35% Off Sale — How to Book

Norwegian Cruise Line is ready for summer and offering a "sizzling" new sale with 35% off cruises along with several other free perks.

The Free at Sea cruise sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. ET on June 16, is valid on sailings of more than three nights, according to the cruise line.

"From glacier-gazing in Alaska to sunset strolls in the Greek Isles to getting your hula on in Hawaii, now's the best time to book your dream vacation with Norwegian," the company wrote on its website.

As part of the sale, travelers can choose up to five of Norwegian's free offers, including free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursions, free Wi-Fi, and free airfare for a second guest.

Travelers in the "Best Fare 'Sail Away' Categories" also receive $50 off shore excursions. And travelers who book a trip by June 30 will get 2-for-1 deposits, taking advantage of 50% off deposits for club balcony suites and below.

The discounted fare is only available on cruises and is not valid on any land portion of a cruisetours or on bundles.

Travelers looking to book a summer getaway to Alaska can sail on a week-long cruise starting at only $499 per person, while those looking to head to the Mexican riviera from Los Angeles for five days can sail for only $246 per person, according to Norwegian.