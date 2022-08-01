New Zealand Welcomes Cruise Ships Back as Borders Fully Reopen

Cruise ships can return to New Zealand after more than 2 years.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2022
Aerial of the Majestic Princess sailing through a water fiord in Milford Sound, New Zealand
Photo: Courtesy of Princess Cruises

New Zealand dropped restrictions on cruise ships over the weekend, more than two years after the start of the pandemic and just months after the country started welcoming international travelers.

The decision to once again allow cruise ships, which the government outlined on Sunday, comes as part of a larger easing of border restrictions in which the country will welcome travelers from non-visa waiver countries. New Zealand first reopened to vaccinated tourists in May, including from the United States, before dropping pre-arrival testing rules for those vaccinated visitors in June.

New Zealand will continue to require that all tourists be fully vaccinated to enter.

"Today's change in border settings marks the final milestone for our reconnecting strategy," the government said in a statement. "This is great news to the tourism industry and economy as we approach spring and summer with people from the Northern hemisphere booking their winter holidays. We have heard optimistic messages from tourism operators who are ready to welcome back international visitors from all over the world."

The return of cruise ships, which comes ahead of New Zealand's popular summer tourist season of October to April, is expected to be a boost to the economy. Pre-pandemic, cruise travelers spent more than $500 million per year, the government noted.

Travelers who arrive in the country by ship will be subject to the same vaccination rules as those arriving by air, according to the government. Children 16 years old and younger are exempt.

Travelers will have to provide proof of their vaccination status to their booking agent or the operator as well as "comply with New Zealand's domestic COVID-19 requirements around mask-wearing, and testing."

The decision to ease border restrictions comes weeks after neighboring Australia dropped all pandemic-related border rules. It also follows Australia's move in April to eliminate restrictions on cruise ships into and within Australian territory.

Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A family leave to board a plane at Sydney's International Airport
Australia Drops All Remaining Pandemic-related Entry Rules — What to Know
Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville cruise ship renderings
Margaritaville at Sea Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Ease Pre-boarding COVID Testing Requirement
Aerial view of a beach in Anguilla
Anguilla to Ease COVID-19 Entry Rules — Here's What's Changing
Passengers waiting for their flights inside international Philip S W Goldson Airport.
Belize Just Dropped All COVID-19-related Entry Restrictions — What to Know
A general nightime view of the Auckland skyline as seen from the new Park Hyatt hotel
New Zealand Has Reopened Its Borders for International Travel— What to Know
A vehicle from the United States passes through a boundary marker at the Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada,
Canada Lifts Testing Requirement for Unvaccinated Children
Tourists walk on the Huc Bridge over Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hano
Vietnam Lifts Quarantine, Opens Borders to the World
Tourists visit the Ayutthaya Historical Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand
Thailand to Drop More COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers — What to Know
Public Beach near Red Hook, US virgin Islands
U.S. Virgin Islands Ending All COVID Travel Restrictions for American Travelers — What to Know
A family leave to board a plane at Sydney's International Airport
Australia Is About to Make It Easier to Visit — Here's What's Changing
Airport
U.S. to Drop COVID-19 Testing Requirement for Travelers Entering the Country
Tourists visit the acropolis in Athens
Greece to Remove COVID-19 Restrictions Starting Next Month — What's Changing
NCL
Maine Welcomes First Large Cruise Ships in More Than 2 Years
Pura Ulun Danu Bratan in Bali, Indonesia
Where Americans Can Travel in Asia — A Country-by-country Guide
People are silhouetted on the beach during sunset in Negril, Jamacia
Jamaica Is Making It Easier to Visit Starting This Weekend — Here's What's Changing
Tourists take photos on the stair steps of Wat Arun in Bangkok.
Thailand Is Making It Easier for Vaccinated Tourists to Visit — Here's How