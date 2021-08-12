Four of the restaurants will be brand-new to the line — and designed to impress well-traveled guests.

Guests on the newest ship from Oceania Cruises better bring their appetites.

The luxury cruise line that's known for its onboard cuisine and a partnership with iconic chef Jacques Pépin has just unveiled a bounty of new restaurants aboard a forthcoming ship.

Oceania Cruises will offer an eye-popping 12 restaurants aboard the Vista, which is slated to make its inaugural trips in 2023. Of the dozen, four will be brand-new to the line — and designed to impress well-traveled guests.

"We have never been content to rest on our laurels," said Oceania president and CEO Bob Binder, in a statement. "A dramatic re-inspiration of every dining space from decor to table setting to menu offerings has resulted in a new pinnacle of diversity and creativity for our guests to enjoy."

Among the most notable additions will be Ember, a brand-new concept with "inventive American" cuisine, Oceania says, including menu items such as "braised short ribs on polenta, grilled swordfish with asparagus, crab cakes with spicy aioli, and a Cobb salad with smoked chicken."

Aquamar Kitchen is another newcomer, with an emphasis on lighter if no less satisfying options. Cold-pressed juices, "power bowls," house granola, and even — yes — an array of avocado toasts will feature on the breakfast menu. Lunchtime choices will include "organic salmon with quinoa tabbouleh and lemon tahini," as well as "yellowfin tacos with white cabbage slaw." In one nod to more indulgent fare, Aquamar will also jump into the chicken sandwich wars, with a "crunchy chicken sandwich" served on a whole-grain bun.

Other new restaurants aboard include Bakery at Baristas, which does French and Italian pastries served alongside Illy espresso drinks, and a Culinary Center Dining Room that's attached to a venue for hands-on cooking demonstrations. The still-in-development ship will also feature steakhouse favorites, Italian offerings, and "Pan-Asian dishes" at a venue called Red Ginger, which will be familiar to past Oceania guests. A private dining room that accommodates up to 10 guests — aptly named Priveé — will be available for intimate events.

The expanded culinary program is just one of many new developments aboard the Vista. The ship will have a small complement of staterooms designed specifically for solo travelers, something that Oceania hasn't offered before. The six single-sailor cabins come with private verandas, as well as "extra perks and services including free laundry service, room service from the dining room menu, exclusive keycard-only access to the dedicated Concierge Lounge, priority embarkation, a complimentary bottle of Champagne, and more," as Travel + Leisure recently reported.