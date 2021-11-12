The sale — which even more epic perks — is valid on all departures, including the recently released 2024 cruises.

Norwegian Cruise Line Launches 'Greatest Deal Ever' With up to 70% Off a Second Guest Fare, Free Open Bar, and More

Norwegian Cruise Line is making booking a cruise even sweeter with a new sale the company is calling the "Greatest Deal Ever."

Starting Tuesday, the cruise line will offer anyone who books a trip 70% off a second guest fare as well as access to seven other free offers: free open bar, free specialty dining, free shore excursion credits, free Wi-Fi, discounted rates for friends and family, free roundtrip airfare for the second guest, and a $250 CruiseFirst certificate to use towards a future cruise.

The massive sale comes as the company is expanding its offerings, allowing people to book cruises through summer 2024 with what it called the most itineraries in Norwegian's history. Norwegian will also plan to homeport in two new destinations for the company: Haifa, Israel, and La Romana, Dominican Republic.

"We are proud to be able to provide our guests with an even greater selection of sailings and the best value at sea to help them plan an unforgettable cruise vacation," Harry Sommer, the president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement. "So many travelers have been looking to make up for lost time and now we're providing them with unique itineraries to check off those bucket-list destinations they may have longed for over the last year and a half. These port-rich itineraries allow our guests more time to explore unique destinations like a local and indulge in the cultural experiences around them."

The sale is valid on all departures, including the recently released 2024 cruises and sailings on the Norwegian Prima, which is set to debut in the summer of 2022, according to the company.

In 2024, travelers can look forward to over-the-top journeys like the "fire and ice" tour on the Norwegian Spirit from the tropical islands of Hawaii to the glaciers of Alaska, and a Mediterranean sailing on the Norwegian Escape, complete with stops in places like Cannes, France, and Palma De Mallorca, Spain, and featuring zero sea days.

Something went wrong. An error has occurred and your entry was not submitted. Please try again.