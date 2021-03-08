You Can Help This Boutique Cruise Line Name Its Newest Ship

The luxury boutique cruise line, Azamara has a new ship — but it doesn't know what to call it.

Cue Twitter.

Azamara Cruises recently put out a call on the social media site, asking for input on what to name the newest addition to its fleet.

The ship was formerly known as the Pacific Princess and operated cruises for Renaissance Cruises, Princess Cruise Line and P&O Cruises Australia. Azamara acquired the ship earlier this year, making it the fourth ship in its fleet.

It has nine decks and is capable of carrying 680 passengers, according to Cruise Critic.

It is set to begin official voyages around Europe in 2022, Travel Pulse reported. The new ship will become the sister ship to Azamara's Journey, Quest, and Pursuit ships.

Many contributors so far have tried to stick to the Azamara fleet theme and suggested names that bring a sense of voyaging. Current contributions include Odyssey, Adventure, Intrepid, Venture, and Endeavor.

Of course, suggestions are not limited to that theme. Other more unique entries include Aura, Mazu and Revival. But just a reminder as you submit your suggestion: Boaty McBoatface is already taken.

Azamara announced earlier this year that it would continue its global cruise suspension until June 30. "Our team is working diligently with Royal Caribbean Group's Healthy Sail Panel to create a small-ship cruising experience that will protect the wellbeing of our guests and crew yet stay true to the Azamara spirit of connecting people to cultures," the cruise line said in a statement in February.

Many major cruise lines have extended their pause in operations due to cruise laws in Canada and restrictions due to COVID-19 around the world. Princess Cruises canceled upcoming sailings that start or end in Vancouver and cruises out of Southampton, England until Sept. 25. Disney Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line canceled all sailings out of U.S. ports through the end of May.