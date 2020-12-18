MSC Cruises Plans to Sail to 47 Countries in 2022 — See All the Itineraries

After an unexpected year of uncertainty, MSC Cruises has announced its Summer 2022 program, which includes 19 ships hitting the high seas for 83 unique trips to 47 countries.

Five MSC ships will offer seven-night cruises around the Western Mediterranean. Each of the ships will feature the MSC Yacht Club, the cruise line's private “ship within a ship,” offering, which includes a spa, dedicated restaurant, and 24-hour butler service. The cruises all depart from Genoa and visit coastal cities in Italy, France, and Spain.

Five ships will offer seven-night cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean, offering the option to sail through the Adriatic and Aegean to Italy, the Greek islands, Croatia and Albania. The cruises depart from Venice or Trieste.

Sailings to Northern Europe will be aboard five ships, offering itineraries ranging from two to 21 nights. Travelers can choose from options like the Baltic capitals, Iceland, Ireland, the Fjords, Greenland, and more.

Cruises setting sail in the Caribbean will depart from Miami and Orlando (Port Canaveral) for Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC’s private island in the Bahamas. Once on the island, guests will be able to take advantage of more than two miles of white sand beaches.

Come Summer, MSC will also launch ships in Asia for the first time. The MSC Virtuosa, one of the line’s newest ships, will sail with the MSC Bellissima. Details about the itineraries have yet to be released.

Bookings for the Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises are already open and the remainder of the Europe bookings are expected to open soon.

The cruise line is also already looking ahead to Autumn 2022, with a stretch of longer itineraries planned for the Mediterranean. The ships will all depart from the port of Genoa and will include options to the Canary Islands, Morocco, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus and many more countries.

MSC relaunched ships in the Mediterranean with COVID-19 precautions this summer but cancelled holiday cruises into the new year due to travel restrictions.