This Around-the-world Cruise Was Just Announced for 2024 — and It Visits 31 Countries in 121 Days

Travelers can journey to more than 30 countries across Europe, Africa, South America, and more without having to take a single plane on MSC Cruises' latest world cruise for 2024, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The new world cruise, which will depart from one of four European ports in January 2024, will visit 52 destinations in 31 countries on a 121-day tour. The cruise on board the MSC Poesia will depart from either Civitavecchia (just outside Rome) or Genoa in Italy, Marseille in France, or Barcelona in Spain.

"We're inviting our guests to explore new destinations, new cultures, new people, new ideas," Rubén Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, told T+L via email. "The MSC World Cruise 2024 offers more opportunities for discovery than ever before, thanks to great new destinations like the Brazilian Amazon, all in an itinerary that visits 31 countries."

Aerial view of MSC Poesia ship, used for World Cruise by MSC Credit: Courtesy of MSC

The MSC Poesia can accommodate just 3,000 passengers — with ocean-view balcony cabins and suites and luxe features, like a waterfall in the foyer and a "Zen Garden." For those who want to relax after a long day of touring, the ship has an MSC Aurea Spa wellness centre, complete with a steam room and sauna, as well as several restaurants and bars on board from a sushi bar to a wine-tasting bar.

The ship also features a basketball court, tennis court, and gym, as well as a mini-golf area, three swimming pools, four whirlpools, and a giant poolside movie screen.

Travelers who book the world cruise will receive 15 shore excursions included, as well as a "Dine & Drink" package and 30 percent off all laundry services.

Last year, MSC Cruises was forced to cancel its 2022 world cruise due to coronavirus-related restrictions on ports. Instead, the company decided to operate two different world cruises in 2023 on the MSC Magnifica and MSC Poesia.

In March, the cruise line announced it would also begin sailing from New York City's Brooklyn Cruise Terminal starting in April 2023 with year-round trips to the Caribbean, Bermuda, New England, and Canada.

Learn more about MSC Cruises' 2024 around-the-world journey, departing Jan. 5, 2024, and book your cabin here.