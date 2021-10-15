MSC Cruises Cancels 2022 World Cruise, Adds Second World Cruise for 2023

Travelers who were supposed to board the canceled 2022 world cruise and choose to rebook for 2023 will be offered a complimentary cruise between Jan. 1, 2022, and May 3, 2022.

MSC Cruises will operate two different globe-traversing cruises in 2023 after the cruise line was forced to cancel its 2022 World Cruise, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The cruise line will sail the MSC Magnifica and the MSC Poesia around the world, with both scheduled to depart Italy in January 2023. The decision to sail both itineraries comes after the cruise line was forced to cancel its 2022 World Cruise due to coronavirus-related restrictions on ports.

MSC Magnifica ship at Pago Pago Credit: Courtesy of MSC Cruises

"Unfortunately we had no choice, but to cancel the 2022 MSC World Cruise; however, we know that a world cruise really is the voyage of a lifetime for many people and so it was important to us to offer the best possible solution for our loyal guests," the cruise line's CEO Gianni Onorato told T+L in a statement.

Each ship will take a different route around the world. The MSC Magnifica will head to South America and cross the South Pacific Ocean before heading to the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, Red Sea, and through the Suez Canal before finally heading back to the Mediterranean Sea. The ship will visit 43 destinations in 24 countries over 117 days.

The MSC Poesia will journey to the Panama Canal and up the west coast of Central America and North America before crossing the Pacific Ocean and heading to Asia. The ship will then cross the Indian Ocean before also returning to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal.

Onorato said the trip aboard the MSC Poesia is already sold out, but spots are still available on the MSC Magnifica. Travelers will need to work with a travel agent to secure a spot, the company told T L.

Travelers who were supposed to board the canceled 2022 world cruise and choose to rebook for 2023 will be offered a complimentary cruise between Jan. 1, 2022, and May 3, 2022. All travelers who board the ship will be offered a complimentary beverage package, 15 included shore excursions, and a 30% discount on laundry, according to the company.

Last month, MSC Cruises launched its first-ever sailing from Port Canaveral, Fla., heading to the Bahamas and the Caribbean.