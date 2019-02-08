The Most Romantic Cruises for Couples

If you asked me what the most romantic trip I could take with my fiancé would be, my answer would be simple: A trip he planned. For me, facilitating the logistics of our trips is what takes me out of the romantic moments. And that’s inherently why I think cruises are so romantic: Everything is planned for you. A cruise lays out the itinerary for you, including the cities you’ll visit, the excursions you’ll partake in, and which days you’ll spend relaxing by the spa pool.

One of the most intimate elements of travel is sharing a new experience with someone you love. And a cruise sails you right up to those new experiences, drops anchor, and points you in the right direction. Not only that, but while on board the ship, the luxury of the vessel ups the romance factor, too. From private dining options to couples massages, there are endless opportunities for you and your partner to reconnect. That said, here are 10 romantic cruises to suit every couple's unique travel palette.

