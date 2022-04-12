The First Margaritaville Cruise Just Got Postponed

There will be no wasting away onboard the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise until May 14.

It looks like it'll be a little longer before there's booze in the blender aboard Margaritaville's first-ever cruise ship. The brand announced that the inaugural passenger sailing of the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has been postponed from April 30 to May 14.

"The cruise line has decided to delay its first official passenger sailing as a result of global shipping delays and in an effort to ensure the very best onboard experience," a spokesperson for Margaritaville at Sea told Travel + Leisure via email. "Margaritaville at Sea is offering guests the opportunity to rebook on any future sailing and receive a complimentary cabin. In addition, the money held on the original booking for the stateroom charge will be provided back as an onboard credit."

Guests can also opt for a full refund if they choose not to rebook.

The first passenger sailing was due to depart from Palm Beach, Florida, on April 30 and sail to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island on a two-night itinerary. That sailing and six others have been canceled, with the first departure now scheduled for May 14.

Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville cruise ship renderings Credit: Courtesy of Margaritaville

Riffing on the song of the same name, Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville is a hospitality brand that operates dozens of restaurants across the Americas and the Caribbean, as well as resorts and even a retirement community in Daytona Beach, Florida. Its latest venture is the cruise line Margaritaville at Sea, which the company called "an offshore resort experience" in a December statement announcing the project.

Margaritaville overhauled the former Bahama Paradise Cruise Line vessel Grand Classica in a multi-million dollar refurbishment to align the ship with the brand's signature laid-back yet luxe resort vibe.

Earlier this month, T+L got a peek at what the 10-deck ship will look like. There are 658 nautical-themed passenger cabins, multiple restaurants and bars like the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar, the Par-A-Dice Casino, the Stars on the Water Theater, and St. Somewhere Spa.