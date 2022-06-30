Celebrity Cruises Is Celebrating July 4 With a Huge BOGO Sale — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Celebrity Cruises is gearing up for an exciting summer with a huge sale complete with big savings for second guests, free onboard credits, and more.

The BOGO sale, which is valid for cruises booked by July 13, offers 60% off a second guest on nearly all sailings from July 10 through April 30, 2024, the cruise line shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale also allows travelers to snag an onboard credit of up to $200 per person, depending on the length of the cruise.

The sale applies to cruises across the country and throughout the world, including to Alaska, the Bahamas, Mexico, Grand Cayman, Bermuda, as well as European adventures like to Italy, France, the Greek Isles, Iceland, Ireland, and the Norwegian Fjords. The sale is valid on sailings that are three nights or longer.

The onboard credit depends on the length of the cruise: travelers will receive $50 per person on three to five night cruises, $100 per person on six to nine night cruises, and $200 per person on cruises that are 10 nights or longer.

In addition to discounts on the cruise itself, Celebrity is offering a savings of up to $500 off the price of airfare (an increasingly pricey expense) if they book using Flights by Celebrity. Travelers flying from North America can save $100 on airfare for Mexican Rivera, Bermuda, Canal, Coastal, and Transatlantic sailings; $200 on airfare for Caribbean and Alaska sailings; $300 on airfare for South America and Australia sailings; and $500 on airfare for European sailings.

Celebrity Cruises requires passengers to be vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to board, according to the company. Celebrity also offers travelers a full refund if they test positive before a cruise for sailings departing up to Nov. 30.

