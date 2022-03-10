You Can Soon Find J.Lo's Skincare Line on Virgin Voyages Cruise Ships

Virgin Voyages is about to get a bit more glam thanks to a new partnership with music and style icon Jennifer Lopez.

The new partnership is a "modern" reinvention of the traditional cruise ship godmother role and will see Lopez's influence throughout the company's ships from fitness to beauty and more, Virgin Voyages announced Wednesday.

Her official title? Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer.

"My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain," Lopez said in a statement. "Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me… I am inspired by Virgin Voyages' dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos."

Throughout 2022, Lopez will work with Virgin on developing wellness and fitness experiences as well as designing "collaborations and entertainment co-creations," according to the company. And travelers will soon see her JLo Beauty products on board, the first time her line has been offered on a cruise ship.

"We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas. She is one of the most talented and hardest working people out there," Sir Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, said in a statement. "I admire her as an artist, as an entrepreneur, and as a person."

This isn't the first time Virgin Voyages has used a little star power. Last year, the cruise line announced it would offer actor Ryan Reynolds' Aviation American Gin on its ships, featuring the spirit in the gin cocktails on board.

Virgin Voyages first launched from Miami last year with its debut ship, the Scarlet Lady, which can accommodate more than 2,700 passengers. The company also plans to add two more ships to its fleet: the Valiant Lady, expected to set sail in March, and the Resilient Lady, which is expected to sail in August.

Virgin Voyages cruises are for adults only with no passengers under 18 allowed on board.