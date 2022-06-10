Virgin Voyages and J.Lo Are Giving Away 1,000 Free Cruises — How to Enter

Jennifer Lopez at the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace in New York

Jennifer Lopez at the Tribeca Festival at the United Palace in New York

Virgin Voyages, and its glamorous partner Jennifer Lopez, is giving away 1,000 free cruises in Spain and around the world.

Travelers can enter the contest by taking an online quiz through June 29 (and don't worry, there are no wrong answers), according to the company. Winners will receive a fully-paid voyage of their choice for two on either the Scarlet Lady, which sails out of Miami, or on the Valiant Lady, which sails out of Barcelona.

"Jennifer Lopez thinks you deserve a restorative, seafaring vacation — and we agree. So together, we're awarding lucky Sailors the opportunity to set sail on our exclusively adult voyage out of either Miami or Barcelona," Virgin Voyages wrote on the giveaway. "All you have to do is take this quick quiz… and you'll be entered for a chance to win. It's sea-breezy like that."

Winners can relax in a Sea Terrace cabin complete with ocean-facing balconies and red hammocks as well as a rainfall shower and mood lighting — to the soundtrack of J.Lo's greatest hits, of course.

As part of the contest, the company will offer up to 50 voyages in Spain and up to 950 voyages in other countries. To enter, travelers must fill out the online quiz, which asks people which country they live in and goes through some of the Virgin Voyages perks like included tips and group fitness classes.

Virgin Voyages first launched last year with adults-only sailings on its first ship, the Scarlet Lady. Earlier this year, the company launched its second ship, the Valiant Lady, and brought Lopez on board to help develop wellness and fitness experiences as well as offer her J.Lo Beauty products to guests.

The cruise line's third ship, the Resilient Lady, has been pushed to May 2023, citing "global challenges that affect travel and particularly the cruise industry."

In March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its warning against cruise ship travel. Since then, several cruise companies, including Virgin Voyages, have begun returning to pre-pandemic practices, including dropping capacity restrictions.