This Cruise Line Is Courting Remote Workers With Fast, Reliable Wi-Fi

Why work from home or a hotel when you can work from a luxurious Wi-fi-enabled cruise ship sailing along some of the world's most beautiful landscapes?

Hurtigruten, an expedition cruise line, has identified six North American itineraries that it says are perfect for working cruises, thanks to their fast and reliable Wi-Fi, even at sea. The company describes the journeys as the "ultimate work from anywhere experiences."

Interior of the MS Roald Amundsen Expedition Suite Credit: Agurtxane Concellon/Courtesy of Hurtigruten Expeditions

"If your schedule is fairly flexible, you can work in your cabin or any of the open areas on board the ship when you need to," said Storm Tussey-Haverly, the cruise line's interim president, in a press release. "But for your extended breaks, you can explore national parks like Redwood, Acadia, or bear-watching in Katmai National Park."

An eight-day trip in May 2022 is scheduled to take travelers along the Pacific Coast from San Diego to Vancouver on board an intimate hybrid electric-powered ship with an infinity pool, sauna, and outdoor running track. And while there are desks inside the cabins, there will be no sad desk lunches on board. The trip is on sale for $2,931, a price tag that includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and stops in gorgeous picnic locations like Santa Barbara.

Prefer the East Coast? An eight-day itinerary priced at just over $2,800 will take travelers from Boston to Halifax by way of the Cape Cod National Seashore in September 2022.

Have a bit more time to spare? An 18-day journey scheduled for July 22 will take passengers from the Gold Rush-era town of Nome, Alaska, through the Alaskan fjords, Inside Passage, and the Aleutian Islands en route to Kodiak, Sitka, and eventually Vancouver — a journey whose natural Zoom backdrops are almost sure to make your colleagues jealous. Prices for the cruise start at $9,464.