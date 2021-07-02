This Epic Expedition Cruise Line Is Having a Rare 50% Off Sale — Save on Antarctica, Chile, and More

Hurtigruten Expeditions is celebrating the 4th of July holiday with a blowout sale on many of its amazing itineraries throughout the world, offering as much as 50% off, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

The sale, which lasts through July 8, includes half-off voyages to Antarctica, Chile, Norway, the West Coast of the United States, transatlantic crossings, and more. In addition to the sale itself, the cruise line is offering guests a reduced deposit of 10%.

"In recent months we've seen record bookings for our expedition cruises due to all the pent-up demand," Storm Tussey-Haverly, the interim president of Hurtigruten Americas, told T+L. "We're also seeing that people's travel behavior has changed and the bucket list trip they were considering in maybe five to 10 years, they want to experience that now in the next year or so. And with our sale, we make it more affordable than ever to realize your travel dreams."

Adventurous travelers can book a 19-day cruise from the Chilean Fjords down to Antarctica starting at only $8,670 per person, complete with hiking in Patagonia and camping on the ice in Antarctica. On the ship, attend lectures to learn more about the Seventh Continent and watch for wildlife from the outdoor hot tub.

Globetrotters looking for more relaxation can book a holistic wellness cruise retreat at sea, traveling on a hybrid electric–powered ship from Buenos Aires all the way to Lisbon, stopping to watch the sunset in Cape Verde. On board, take a dip in the infinity pool, soak in one of the hot tubs, or watch the world go by from floor-to-ceiling windows in the ship's sauna.

And for those who want to plan ahead, Hurtigruten will launch cruises to the Galapagos Islands next year (think: snorkeling, kayaking, and getting close to animals like sea lions), which the company is putting on sale for 22% off.

For trips leaving in 2021, Hurtigruten requires all passengers to show proof they were fully vaccinated at least 21 days before their departure with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency.