Holland America Line Is Offering 50% Off 2022 and 2023 Cruises — If You Book Soon

Holland America Line is offering a month-long sale with up to 50% off cruise fares and other perks, the cruise line told Travel + Leisure.

The company's "Celebration Sale" comes as the cruise line plans to have its full fleet back in service this month. To take advantage, travelers must book a cruise by June 30 and sail by Sept. 30, 2023.

"Having our full fleet of 11 ships back in service after more than two years on pause is cause for celebration, and the promotion is our way of thanking guests for their loyalty and choosing to cruise with Holland America Line," Beth Bodensteiner, the chief commercial officer of Holland America Line, said in a statement provided to T+L. "The Celebration Sale crosses all of our global destinations, and the perks make it more affordable to book a dream vacation now."

The sale is valid on 2022 and 2023 sailings throughout the company's network, including to the Caribbean, Mexico, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Panama Canal, Canada and New England, Hawaii, the U.S. Pacific Coast, and the South Pacific. The sale is also valid on sailings in Alaska as well as on Alaska Cruisetours, which combine an Alaska cruise with a land tour to Denali National Park and the Yukon.

Travelers can also book the promotion for cruises to South America and Antarctica, as well as to New Zealand and Australia, which dropped its ban on cruise ships in April.

The sale is not valid on Grand Voyages or on itineraries that are three days or less.

In addition to discounts on the actual fare, travelers who book the sale will receive $50 in onboard spending money per guest — which can be used for everything from specialty dining to spa treatments and even shore excursions — and 50% reduced deposits. Guests can also combine the sale with Holland America's "Have It All" cruise fares, which include shore excursions, a beverage package, specialty dining, and a Wi-Fi package.

To offer travelers peace of mind, Holland America has extended its "Worry-Free Promise" to Dec. 31, 2022, allowing guests on all cruises booked by Sept. 30 to cancel for any reason up to 30 days before their departure and receive a credit for a future cruise. Travelers who test positive for COVID-19 within 30 days of a sailing will also receive a credit for a future cruise if booked by Sept. 30.