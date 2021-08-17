Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Cruises Are Officially Setting Sail This October

Goop and Celebrity announced their partnership in early 2020, but plans for a partnered sailing were put on hold due to the pandemic.

Goop is finally going to sea.

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand, goop, is kicking off its partnership with Celebrity Cruises in a series of four Caribbean sailings this fall aiming to promote all-around wellness, with offerings like workouts and mindfulness sessions.

Five wellness experts approved by goop will set sail with passengers and teach them how to address the "emotional, physical and spiritual needs of today's modern traveler," according to a press release.

"As our guests have returned to travel, they've expressed how sailing has been a source of healing for them after a very challenging year," Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a statement. "Nowhere else can guests experience this powerful confluence of the serenity of the sea with physical and emotional wellness."

Goop and Celebrity announced their partnership in early 2020, but plans for a partnered sailing were put on hold due to the pandemic.

On Oct. 9, Celebrity Summit will set sail from Miami for a five-night cruise with Colette Dong, the founder of a trampoline cardio and muscle-sculpting workout studio, and Deganit Nuur, a spiritual teacher, clairvoyant intuitive, acupuncturist, writer, and speaker.

Dana Childs, an intuitive energy healer, and Tina Jackson, a dancer and movement curator, will be aboard two cruises leaving Fort Lauderdale, the "Celebrity Apex" on Oct. 24 and the "Celebrity Edge" on Oct. 30.

The final sailing is a 10-night Eastern Caribbean cruise with Drea Wheeler, a luxury fitness expert, from Fort Lauderdale.

Earlier this year, Celebrity announced that Paltrow would serve as the cruise line's Well-being Advisor, working with the goop team to curate wellness offerings for Celebrity ships, including fitness kits, on-demand classes on stateroom TVs, a custom smoothie and more.