This 'Friends'-themed Cruise Is Perfect for Ultimate Fans of the Show

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani

Celebrity Cruises will be there for you.

In honor of the "Friends" reunion special that recently aired on HBO Max, Celebrity Cruises announced a new itinerary specifically curated for the ultimate "Friends" fans in partnership with FANA World Travel.

On May 15, 2022, the Celebrity Equinox will set sail with 500 fans for "The One When They Went On a Cruise." Onboard the ship, passengers will be able to "eat like Joey, joke like Chandler, cook like Monica, shop like Rachel, yoga like Phoebe and dig like Ross," according to the cruise website.

The seven-day cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale and visit the ports of Key West, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel. While onboard, passengers can take part in "Friends"-themed trivia contests, cooking demonstrations, and events like the "Dress as Your Favorite Friend" party.

However, passengers can always take a break from "Friends" fandom, thanks to the variety of shore excursions and amenities available onboard the ship. Once the ship is docked, there are opportunities to partake in a rum and cigar tour in Key West, swim with dolphins in Grand Cayman and participate in a Mayan Spiritual Cleanse in Cozumel.

Celebrity Equinox was recently voted the best service on a large ship by Cruise Critic and is capable of carrying up to 2,852 passengers. The ship underwent a modernization in 2019 and now boasts 10 different dining options including one restaurant by Daniel Boulud, wellness offerings with high-tech services like CoolSculpting, and a massive half-acre of real grass known as "The Lawn Club."

Currently, Celebrity requires all passengers aged 16 and older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all guests will need to complete a health questionnaire.

Bookings are now open online (passengers must purchase from CruiseWithFriends.com to gain access to the "Friends" events onboard), with prices starting at $1,648 per person and increasing up to $3,048 for a Sky Suite with Veranda. All staterooms include complimentary WiFi access, a premium beverage package, $150 shore excursion credit per person, gratuities, taxes and fees.