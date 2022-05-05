Nominate Your Favorite Teacher for a Free Cruise to Mexico — How to Enter

"We're so proud to celebrate educators, the unsung heroes of our communities," Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line said.

Norwegian Cruise Line is thanking teachers with the chance to win a free cruise on its newest ship this fall, the company shared with Travel + Leisure.

Norwegian's Giving Joy contest will reward 100 deserving teachers with a free trip on the inaugural sailing of the Norwegian Prima out of Galveston, Texas, with a sailing down to Mexico from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, according to the cruise line. Residents of the United States and Canada can nominate teachers for the contest starting May 2, which happens to be the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week.

An ocean view stateroom bedroom on board the Norwegian Prima Credit: Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

"We're so proud to celebrate educators, the unsung heroes of our communities, with our Norwegian's Giving Joy program," Harry Sommer, the president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement provided to T+L. "After receiving more than 46,000 nominations and over one million votes within the first year of this contest, we knew this was a worthy cause that is near and dear to people's hearts. Teachers are tenacious, they are inspiring, and more than anything, they are dream makers."

The top 100 teachers who receive the most votes will win the free 5-day sailing, while the top three grand prize winners will receive an additional 7-day trip for two from the U.S. or Canada as well as a cash donation for their schools of $25,000, $15,000, or $10,000, respectively.

The Norwegian Prima is the first of Norwegian Cruise Line's six new ships in the Prima Class and has more space per passenger with the company's largest-ever inside, oceanview, and balcony staterooms — plus the biggest bathrooms in standard staterooms. The ship features a wrap-around deck, an open-air marketplace and food hall, and an outdoor sculpture garden.

The ship will be able to carry more than 3,200 guests and has the largest variety of suite categories for Norwegian.

The Norwegian Prima out at sea Credit: Courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian currently requires all guests 12 years old and older to be fully vaccinated before boarding as well as show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within two days of sailing from the U.S. or Canada, according to the cruise line. Unvaccinated passengers must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within three days of embarkation as well as undergo additional testing.