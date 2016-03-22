Family Cruises

These Incredible Cruise Voyages Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate a Return to the Seas
After an extraordinary shutdown, cruise lines are ready to go — and so are millions of passengers. Only question is, which of these innovative itineraries is the best way to celebrate the comeback?
Disney Cruise Line Latest Company to Receive CDC Approval for Test Sailings
"We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work."
Disney Is Bringing Back Its Popular 'Marvel' and 'Star Wars' Characters to 2022 Cruises
Disney Cruise Line is planning several 2022 sailings that will feature special appearances from popular "Marvel" and "Star Wars" characters.
See America's Largest Light Display on Water and Sail to Santa's Workshop on This Festive Lake Cruise
You'll also see fireworks and a giant animated Christmas tree along the way.
The Cool New Cruise Ships Coming to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands
While much of the global cruise industry is on pause, there’s plenty of action in this tropical destination, where new ships and itineraries are exploring more than just the Galápagos Islands.
10 Best Cruise Lines for Families, According to T+L Readers
Travel + Leisure readers voted these the 10 best cruise lines for families in the 25th World's Best Awards.