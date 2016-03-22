Family Cruises

For many parents, family cruises offer one-stop-shopping for all kinds of vacations and destinations. The appeal isn't hard to understand: why move from hotel to hotel or place to place when you and your family can check into a giant floating resort that travels with you? Travel + Leisure's writers and editor have combed the seas for the most kid-friendly cruises and best values.Best Cruises for KidsDifferent cruises offer different prices—and different services—for kids of various ages. Some family cruise ships provide free passage for children under eleven and reduced fare for children under 17. Some cruise lines offer nurseries that will accept infants six months and older; others do not provide childcare for children under three. Do your research ahead of time to make sure the cruise you want provides the amenities—and discounts—you are looking for. For large families interested in booking suites or interconnecting rooms, it's best to book well in advance.Fun for the Whole FamilySome cruise ships are geared specifically to families with young children, while others are a better fit for multigenerational groups. Some ships have a plethora of onboard activities, from water parks and zip lines to surfing and skydiving simulators. Still others have designated kid and teen areas, such as clubhouses or arcades. Those traveling with several adults can easily balance kid-friendly activities with those that appeal to older generations, whether that's a relaxing yoga class, Broadway show, or elegant dining experience. With so many options, there's no reason to compromise.Looking for a perfect week of multigenerational fun in the sun? A family trip through the Mediterranean that is as far-ranging as it is as easy to plan? A breathtaking journey through Alaska neither you nor your kids will ever forget? Check in often for Travel + Leisure's latest recommendations, guides, and news.

These Incredible Cruise Voyages Are the Perfect Way to Celebrate a Return to the Seas
After an extraordinary shutdown, cruise lines are ready to go — and so are millions of passengers. Only question is, which of these innovative itineraries is the best way to celebrate the comeback?
Disney Cruise Line Latest Company to Receive CDC Approval for Test Sailings
"We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work."
Disney Is Bringing Back Its Popular 'Marvel' and 'Star Wars' Characters to 2022 Cruises
Disney Cruise Line is planning several 2022 sailings that will feature special appearances from popular "Marvel" and "Star Wars" characters.
See America's Largest Light Display on Water and Sail to Santa's Workshop on This Festive Lake Cruise
You'll also see fireworks and a giant animated Christmas tree along the way.
The Cool New Cruise Ships Coming to Ecuador and the Galápagos Islands
While much of the global cruise industry is on pause, there’s plenty of action in this tropical destination, where new ships and itineraries are exploring more than just the Galápagos Islands.
10 Best Cruise Lines for Families, According to T+L Readers
Travel + Leisure readers voted these the 10 best cruise lines for families in the 25th World's Best Awards.
You Can Now Take a Disney Cruise From New Orleans to the Bahamas (Video)
Disney Is Opening a Second Private Island — and the Imagineer Behind Animal Kingdom Will Help Design It (Video)
Disney Is Bringing Even More Magic to Its New Cruise Ship by Partnering With the Make-A-Wish Foundation
This Retired Couple Has Been on Over 100 Cruises — Here's How They Budget for Their Trips
This Cruise Ship Will Have the Tallest Waterslides at Sea
Disney Cruise Ship Adds New Orleans-themed Lounge After Making the City Their Home Port for 2020

Royal Caribbean Just Reopened Their Private Island — and It Has the Largest Waterslide in North America

This New Disney Cruise From Rome Will Be the Most Magical Way to See Italy
Away Just Launched a Kids’ Version of Its Bestselling Carry-on Suitcase
The Best Travel Agents for Families
The Best Cruise Lines for Families
T+L's Take on Royal Caribbean's Newest Ship, 'Harmony of the Seas'
World's Biggest Cruise Ship Makes its Maiden Voyage
Is This Cruise Ship Slide the Coolest Ever Built?
Royal Caribbean Asks Boaty McBoatface Creator to Name a Ship
Disney Cruises is Expanding its Fleet with Massive New Ships
Why 2016 Should Be the Year You Choose to Cruise
World’s Best Cruise Lines for Families 2015
Can a Full-Grown Adult Have Fun on a Disney Cruise?
Eight Vital Tips For Mastering a Disney Cruise
Carnival Corporation Launches Fathom, a New, Experiential Brand in the Cruise Category
The Disney Dream Cruise Ship Will Soon Have a Star Wars-Themed Room
Adventures by Disney Launches First-Ever River Cruising Itineraries
