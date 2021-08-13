This Beloved Cruise Company Just Launched an Epic 79-day Cruise Around Europe

Soak in as much of Europe as possible in one sailing.

Windstar Cruises is ready for you to hop on board and sail off into the sunset with them for 79 days straight.

In August, the cruise company announced the sale of its new 79-day Grand European Bucket List Adventure, marking the longest itinerary ever offered by the small ship cruise line.

The sailing departs Stockholm, Sweden on July 25, 2023, and takes guests through the Baltic, Northern Atlantic, Mediterranean, and the Black Sea, on their way to 22 different countries including Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Greece, Poland, and more.

The entire journey comes with 71 days in port and just eight days at sea, meaning there is plenty of time for exploring your surroundings. The sailing also comes with 11 overnights in port including Bordeaux, Seville, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen. And, for the first time, Windstar will dock in Hamburg and Binz, in addition to a new Norwegian port: Arendal. The cruise finishes on Oct. 12 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Windstar Cruises Star Legend European Cruise Credit: Courtesy of Windstar Cruises

In total, the ship carries just 312 guests, and each sailing comes with a staff-to-guest ratio of 1:1.5, making it a truly intimate affair around Europe where all your needs will be promptly attended to.

If this trip feels too long, the company is also offering a 60-day Grand South Pacific trip and a 56-day Grand Caribbean Adventure. Though, if you want a ticket to board, you better act fast, as according to the company, it's seeing a record-breaking number of reservations.

"We're attributing our bookings to a pent-up demand for travel after most of the world has been sequestered for a year," Windstar's president Christopher Prelog shared in a statement. "It's creating a swift recovery for us, so much so that my advice is to book early as increased demand is real."