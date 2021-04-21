Uniworld Is Offering a 'Mystery Cruise' Around Europe — and Guests Don’t Know the Stops or Activities

Want to take a trip but not sure where to go? Get rid of the stress of planning an actual vacation by leaving a few details a little...mysterious.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises just launched its first-ever Mystery Cruise — a trip that leaves destinations, stops, and perks a secret until the very last minute. While cruises, in general, are very meticulously planned, this one leaves a little room for spontaneity. Either way, you're taking an epic cruise.

The exclusive, 10-day itinerary doesn't have many details available to potential customers (though we're sure Uniworld has it all planned out in secret). Guests don't get to know where they're going, what's included in the package, or what to actually bring until just before they are ready to set sail.

But guests at least get to know how much they're paying for this voyage. Rates begin at $6,999 per person, which includes airfare. Everything from special offshore excursions to onboard entertainment and gourmet meals are also covered in that rate, so guests don't need to worry about paying extra for certain activities.

Guests should be ready for lots of surprises on this cruise. A packing list and clues about where they're going is sent to all guests prior to travel, and other details are revealed when guests are already on their way to the airport.

Naturally, this itinerary asks for guests to give a little extra trust to Uniworld to make sure they have a safe and enjoyable voyage, so it's a great trip for people who like to have a little adventure.

Because itinerary details are kept a secret, it's not known where this cruise embarks from or what ports will be stopped at along the way. However, it is known that this itinerary is for travel in Europe.

For more information or to make the mysterious booking, visit the Uniworld Boutique River Cruises website.