Regent Seven Seas Cruises Announces Full Return to Sailing Around the World Starting This Fall

Starting in October the cruise line has itineraries planned in Europe, the Caribbean and more.

Luxury cruise line Regent Seven Seas Cruises will re-launch its entire fleet starting this fall, the company shared with Travel + Leisure this week, as the travel industy slowly starts to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

"We thought carefully about how, when, and where reuniting the entire Regent family would enable us to consistently deliver an unrivaled experience with every luxury included, as well as provide exceptional destination explorations," Jason Montague, the president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, told T+L in a statement. "The World's Most Luxurious Fleet is ready to return, and our crew will be there eagerly waiting to welcome all our guests back onboard once again."

Starting in October, the cruise line will sail from Venice on the Seven Seas Explorer, pulling into Mediterranean ports in Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, and Greece. In November, the all-balcony suite, 750-guest ship will cross the Atlantic to sail around the southern Caribbean before heading back to Europe in April 2022.

In December, the Seven Seas Mariner will head out from Miami to San Francisco, traveling throughout Latin America, including to Costa Rica and several stops in Mexico. In January 2022, the ship will set out on a World Cruise with 17 countries and 43 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The Seven Seas Navigator will also set sail in January 2022 with winter itineraries to the southern Caribbean. That will be followed by cruises in the Mediterranean on the Seven Seas Voyager in February 2022.

The plan comes weeks after the company announced it would re-debut its brand-new Seven Seas Splendor ship in the fall with sailings to the United Kingdom and the Mediterranean.

All guests and crew on any Regent Seven Seas sailings must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding, according to the company. Guests will also be required to take a rapid antigen test before embarking as well as a second test before disembarking the ship.

