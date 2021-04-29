Oceania Cruises Will Return to the Sea This August

Oceania Cruises is ready to make a comeback.

On Wednesday, the cruise company that focuses on culinary- and destination-based cruising, announced it will resume operations with its 1,250-guest ship Marina this August. It will kick off sailings again with its first trip to Scandinavia and Western Europe commencing on Aug. 29, 2021 in Copenhagen.

"The entire Oceania Cruises team is excited to now shift our focus to safely restarting operations and ultimately welcoming back our guests to begin exploring the world once again," Bob Binder, president and chief executive officer of Oceania Cruises, shared in a statement.

According to the company, it will roll out more sailings in phases for the rest of its fleet based on port availability and will make adjustments as needed closer to potential sailing dates.

On the cruise, guests can expect a few changes to the ship's health and safety protocols thanks to the company's SailSAFE program, which was created under the guidance of public health and science experts.

"At Oceania Cruises, we value health, well-being, and safety above all else. Our guests, our crew, and, of course, the many amazing, dedicated people who work with us in the destinations we travel to are the very lifeblood of our business and we'll do everything in our power to safeguard their health and safety," Binder said.

Beyond health and safety, the cruise line also says guests will be delighted by a few surprising enhancements they've made to the culinary experience and onboard services while docked over the pandemic.

"Our guests have been waiting a long time for this moment," Binder said. "We know that when our guests return, we want to not just welcome them back to the Oceania Cruises they remember and cherish, but also to exceed their expectations by elevating the dining experiences and service levels. We'll be sharing more information about these exciting developments in the coming weeks."