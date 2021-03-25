Celebrity Cruises Announces June Sailings to Greece

All passengers and crew members older than 18 must be vaccinated against COVID-19

Celebrity Cruises announced it will resume European sailings in June, beginning with the world debut of a new ship in Greece.

The cruise line's "Celebrity Apex" ship will set sail on June 19 with seven-night trips around Greece and the Aegean Sea. Departing from Athens, cruises will stop in Mykonos, Rhodes, and Santorini in Greece before continuing onto Limassol, Cyprus, and Haifa and Jerusalem, Israel.

All passengers and crew members older than 18 must be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they board the ship. Those younger than 18 will have to present negative PCR test results before boarding.

As part of Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises will follow the health and safety measures laid out by the "Healthy Sail Panel," including frequent disinfecting and strict vaccination and testing requirements.

Celebrity Apex Image zoom Celebrity Apex | Credit: Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises

Guests aboard the "Celebrity Apex" will enjoy features like the "Magic Carpet," a cantilevered platform above the sea for dinner or drinks, 29 different dining options with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs, staterooms with plunge pools and infinite verandas and a team of butlers, attendants and concierges on-hand 24/7. The ship features 16 decks and is capable of carrying up to 2,910 passengers aboard.

Celebrity Cruises was founded in 1988 by a Greek family and over 70% of its marine officers hail from Greece.

"Celebrity Apex is such an exquisite ship and for her to finally begin sailing in the beautiful Aegean, where it all began for our fleet, and after so long away, is incredibly meaningful," Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said in a statement. "This is a very special homecoming for Celebrity Cruises made possible with the strong collaboration of the Greek government."

Bookings for the cruise will open on March 30.

Earlier this week, Celebrity Cruises announced its return to the Caribbean, with cruises from Sint Maarten also scheduled to begin in June.