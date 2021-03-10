This Epic New European River Cruise Visits 14 Countries and 7 Rivers

This may be the most epic European river cruise we’ve seen.

Here's a once-in-a-lifetime journey worth waiting for: an intimate 46-night river cruise that passes through dreamy European destinations, including Paris, Budapest, and Amsterdam.

The 2023 AmaWaterways itinerary sails seven rivers and visits 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites in 14 different countries. The journey's 144 guests will experience four luxury vessels with the promise of seamless transfers as they explore the Danube, Seine, Saône, Rhône Rhine, Moselle, and Main rivers. Among the perks passengers can expect: a fleet of complimentary bikes that can be borrowed in port.

Image zoom Credit: Tu xa Ha Noi/Getty Images

AmaWaterways' Seven River Journey Through Europe is scheduled to set sail on June 1, 2023, with prices starting at $25,999 per passenger. The voyage includes meals, beverages, shore excursions, Wi-Fi, and gratuities, but it does not encompass port charges.

At 46 nights, the trip is the longest and most ambitious cruise sailing that AmaWaterways has offered. "With the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing and the increase in requests for our longer cruises, we feel this is the perfect time to introduce our incredible, all-new Seven River Journey" said Rudi Schreiner, the company's president.

AmaWaterways briefly returned to cruising in July, before canceling its 2020 cruise season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company specializes in river cruises, mostly in Europe, but also in Asia and Africa. Its trips tend to prioritize wellness and include hiking and biking options, as well as onboard yoga and fitness centers.

For more information, visit amawaterways.com.