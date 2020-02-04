You Can Now Take a Disney Cruise From New Orleans to the Bahamas

Image zoom Todd Anderson/Courtesy of Disney

Starting this winter, guests can set sail with Mickey and Minnie from Disney Cruise Line’s newest home port, New Orleans.

Beginning in February, the Disney Wonder will be taking guests on cruises from New Orleans to a number of destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas. From this new port, guests can embark on four-, six-, and seven-night trips to the Western Caribbean, a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas, and a 14-night trip that takes passengers through the Panama Canal, ending in San Diego.

On the seven-night Bahamian cruise, the ship will stop in Key West, Nassau, and Castaway Cay, Disney’s very own private island complete with water slides, snorkeling, an adults-only beach, and so much more.

While the ports of call provide plenty of opportunities to lounge on the beach and go on exciting excursions, the real magic happens on board the Disney cruise. Where else could you watch a Broadway-style “Frozen” show, see the latest Disney movies, enjoy a pirate-themed party, and meet your favorite characters? Guests traveling from New Orleans will love Tiana’s Place — this restaurant combines Louisiana cuisine with live music and storytelling to create an immersive “The Princess and the Frog” experience. Animator’s Palate is another crowd-favorite restaurant on board every Disney Cruise Line ship, known for its color-changing decor.

The Disney Wonder has something for everyone — kids of all ages will love the themed spaces and activities designed just for them, while adults will enjoy taking a break in the exclusive, over-18 areas on board. There are children’s clubs for different age ranges that offer activities to fit their interests — children aged 3 to 12 can learn how to be super heroes at the Oceaneer Club’s Marvel Super Hero Academy. Adults can relax in the spa and dine (kid-free!) in the specialty restaurant, Palo.

The Disney Wonder sets sail from New Orleans in early February, and it will return to this home port in 2021 with similar itineraries. You can find details about these sailings on the Disney Cruise Line website.