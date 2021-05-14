Guests can sleep inside the iconic red funnel when they book the Wish Tower Suite on the new Disney Wish.

Disney's Newest Cruise Ship Will Have Its Best Suite Yet — Take a Look Inside

The new Disney Wish is already making waves with a series of firsts: the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, a Star Wars-themed lounge for adults, Frozen and Marvel-themed dining experiences, and much, much more. But that's not all — Disney just revealed a new, one-of-a-kind suite on board the new ship. The Wish Tower Suite will be the Disney Cruise Line's most unique suite to date, located in the ship's forward funnel and offering incredible ocean views and nearly 2,000 square feet of space across two stories.

"Each of our theme parks has a majestic icon that captures our guests' imaginations," said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "On a Disney cruise ship, that beacon of magic is our signature red funnels. For the first time ever, guests aboard the Disney Wish will be able to book an incredible two-story suite that's actually located within one of our funnels. With the Wish Tower Suite, we are creating a breathtaking experience that continues our tradition of the most unique and enchanting accommodations at sea."

Disney Cruise's Wish Ship has a tower suite, interior and exterior photos show luxury suite Credit: Courtesy of Disney

The Disney Wish will have over 1,200 staterooms with storybook inspiration pulled from classic Disney fairy tales like "Cinderella," "Sleeping Beauty," and "Tangled." The Wish Tower Suite will have elegant touches inspired by "Moana," reflected in the colors, materials, and artwork guests will find throughout the suite. One of the suite's most unique "Moana" features will be a porcelain sculpture that comes alive with lighting and audio effects inspired by the film.

Disney Cruise's Wish Ship has a tower suite, interior and exterior photos show luxury suite Credit: Courtesy of Disney

With precisely 1,966 square feet of space sleeping up to eight guests in two main bedrooms, a children's room (which will have bunk beds and sparkling, light-up constellations on the ceiling), a library that can convert into another bedroom, and four and a half bathrooms, guests staying in this enchanting suite will have plenty of room to spread out and relax when they're not out exploring the ship's many pools and fun spaces. On the first story, there will be a living room, dining area, pantry, and bar with a two-story window offering views of the ship's upper decks and the ocean. Upstairs, guests will find the main bedrooms, complete with king beds made with Frette linens, walk-in closets, and floor-to-ceiling-windows, and the main bathrooms will have soaking tubs and rain showers.

Disney Cruise's Wish Ship has a tower suite, interior and exterior photos show luxury suite Credit: Courtesy of Disney

Of course, the incredible suite comes with some pretty great perks to match, including a personal concierge team, curated experiences, daily treats, and a private elevator. Guests staying here will also get VIP access to the concierge lounge and sun deck which will have a wading pool, two whirlpools, a bar, and more.

The Disney Wish will set sail on its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022, and it will offer three- and four-night itineraries traveling from Port Canaveral to Nassau and Castaway Cay, Disney's private island. Bookings open this month on May 27.